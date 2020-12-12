Weekend Watch | Top musical movies, shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

The Holidays are around the corner, and you must get your playlists ready. No matter what you have been through, remember this, people will come and go, but music will always be with you. This week started with remembering John Lennon who was tragically shot on December 8 in 1980. If you are in New York and walk past The Dakota and go into Central Park, you must pause by the Strawberry Fields memorial. The Beatles gave us the madness of Yellow Submarine and She Loves You… And also Yesterday and Imagine.

Today, the music is different, the easy lyrics have given way to rage Straight Outta Compton and we are looking at shows like Skylines (on Netflix) that explores the seamy side of wanting to become a star. The heart does skip a beat when the big promoter separates Jinn from Tonik, and something inside will tell you that in a cutthroat business that music has become, old tactics like divide and rule still apply.

Speaking of rules, where do songs come from? Is rhyme poetry or just clever words strung together to insult? When does poetry happen? Do poets have to fall on the thorns of life and bleed in order to become famous, or does falling in love produce verse that is magical and mystical? Love Beats Rhymes is a wonderful exploration of writing words that matter, turn into songs that move you. A wonderful little movie to settle down on the sofa with a loved one and hold hands.

This next recommendation explores the relationship of a Fierce young woman and her estranged father. This Polish film takes you on a roller coaster ride of emotions. Even though the setting of a music competition is a very familiar one, it makes you hold your breath every once in a while.

In the spirit of competition, there’s a brilliant, brilliant film that takes the mickey out of this genre of films and takes humour and despair and yes, hope to another level altogether. Of course, having Will Ferrell to perform in rhinestones will put a smile on your face. It's called Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga. Fire Saga and their misadventures in the cutthroat world of music will make you smile and be warned you will never be able to hear the song Bridge Over Troubled Waters the same again because you’ll enunciate Simon and Garfunkel the way the Icelandic duo does in the movie. I loved the costumes and my respect for Will Ferrell’s acting skills just skyrocketed as I watched this film.Yes, it also taught me to believe in Elves and the first time I watched the film I promised myself that we will all spend one whole day speaking like Sigrit and Lars.

This next film has been made three times and each one has something wonderful to offer. This version of A Star Is Born managed to stun me into becoming a fan of the wonderfully talented Lady Gaga. No matter how many times I have seen this film, I always replay the nightclub song. Bradley Cooper makes it easy to love them both. And Sam Elliot makes it all okay. Lady Gaga singing I’ll Never Love Again will make you look at your loved ones differently each time you hear the song.

You will wonder why I am sharing my love for the next film again. The reason is easy to articulate: we have all paid a price for our dreams, no matter what our dreams have been. Poetry, songs or just the magic of love. Yes, it transports you to La La Land. It’s a treat to watch Ryan Gosling dancing that little jig in the parking lot…Tell me you too had an impossible dream of owning a jazz club like he does in the film...