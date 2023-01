1/7 A reveler laughs as she waits for the countdown during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York.

2/7 Fireworks light-up the sky over the London Eye in central London to celebrate the New Year.

3/7 A man rides a horse during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. According to the local Epiphany traditions, following a religious service, villagers have their horses blessed with holy water and then compete in a race.

4/7 Palestinians inspect the site of a house that was demolished by the Israeli army in the West Bank village of Kafr Dan, near Jenin.

5/7 The body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid out in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican.

6/7 The Donate Life float, winner of the Sweepstakes Award, rolls down Colorado Boulevard at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.