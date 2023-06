1/6 Assam| Although Assam's flood situation is gradually getting better, almost 2.72 lakh people are still impacted in 15 districts. In the areas affected by the flooding, 5936.63 hectares of farmland have been submerged. (Source: ANI)

2/6 Mumbai| Eastern suburbs in Mumbai received 54 mm of rain, while Western suburbs in Mumbai received 59 mm of rain. For the first time since June 21, 1961, the monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai on June 25, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

(Source: ANI, PTI)

3/6 Rajasthan| After significant rain, Sri Ganganagar City in Rajasthan had severe waterlogging in various areas. IMD predicts a partly overcast sky on June 26 in Sri Ganganagar, with a chance of rain, thunderstorms or dust storms. (Source: ANI)

4/6 Himachal Pradesh | After days of nonstop rain in Himachal Pradesh, the Mandi district police announced in a public notice on June 25 that the Mandi-Kullu National Highway had been shut. For the following five days, Himachal Pradesh is under a weather advisory from the Indian Meteorological Department. (Source: ANI, Image: News 18 Hindi)

5/6 Delhi NCR | Two days ahead of schedule, on June 25, the monsoon brought relief from the oppressive heat to the nation's capital. According to the IMD, the rains that began early in the morning lowered the high temperature to 29 degrees Celsius, which is eight degrees below average. (Source: PTI)