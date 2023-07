1/5 Officials claimed on July 20 that a landslip caused by excessive rains in India's western Maharashtra state in Raigad district killed ten people and buried many more under mountains of rubble. (Image: AP)

2/5 Devendra Fadnavis, the state's deputy chief minister, tweeted that a team of 60 rescuers and trained trekkers had been despatched to help extricate persons stranded by the landslip that occurred late Wednesday night. Rescue attempts have been delayed by harsh weather conditions, and officials have dispatched medical personnel to assist the injured, he added. (Image: AP)

3/5 Over the last two weeks, record monsoon rains killed more than 100 people in northern India, officials claimed, as the downpours caused roads to collapse and homes to collapse. While 75 people have been freed, an official told PTI that many more are still trapped. The landslip buried 17 of the 50 buildings in Irshalwadi village in Raigad district. (Image: AP)

4/5 According to India Meteorological Department, monsoon rains have already produced roughly 2 per cent more rainfall this year than usual. During the monsoon season, which lasts from June to September and produces the majority of South Asia's yearly rainfall, severe floods are common in India. Rains are essential for rain-fed crops grown throughout the season, yet they frequently cause considerable damage. (Image: AP)