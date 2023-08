1/5 A series of buildings in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district collapsed on August 22 leaving hundreds of travellers stranded after landslides blocked the road to Mandi in the rain-ravaged state. (Image: PTI)

2/5 According to officials, the seven or eight buildings that collapsed in Kullu's Anni town had already been vacant and there were no deaths. Schools in Shimla were closed on August 25. (Image: PTI)

3/5 On August 23, nearly 900 people were camped near Pandoh on the Kullu-Mandi route. Other dangerous buildings along National Highway 305 in Anni have also been evacuated as a precaution. (Image: PTI)

4/5 Stranded commuters on the Kallu-Mandi highway were relocated to relief camps put up at hotels, rest stops, and residential homes in Pandoh, Aut and Bajaura, officials said. (Image: PTI)