Fog engulfs north India; Delhi shivers as temperature drops below 2 degrees celsius

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

A blinding layer of dense fog enveloped northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country on January 9, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement. Amid a cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8°C, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8°C. (Image: AFP)On January 8, national capital recorded the season's lowest temperature at 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years. A severe cold wave is still prevailing in most places of Delhi. (Image: AFP)The Delhi International Airport Limited tweeted that flights, which are not CAT III compliant, may get affected. Passengers have been advised to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. (Image: ANI)Delhi's neighbouring state Punjab also recorded a drop in temperature. Dense fog blanketed Amritsar in the morning on January 9. People were seen sitting by the bonfire in a bid to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continues. (Image: ANI)Dense to very dense fog observed in most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. However, slight relief is likely after a couple of days under the influence of back-to-back western disturbances, the IMD said. (Image: Reuters)A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches. (Image: Reuters)A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal. (Image: AFP)