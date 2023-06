1/8 Cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat, has left a trail of destruction as gusty winds and rains wreaked havoc, officials said. (Image: AP)

2/8 Heavy rains lashed the entire Kutch district since the cyclone started making landfall near Jakhau Port from 6.30 pm on June 15 and the process continued till 2.30 am, an official said. (Image: AP)

3/8 Biparjoy unleashed destructive wind speeds of up to 140 kmph and incessant rains as trees and electricity poles were uprooted, while seawater entered villages located in low-lying areas. (Image: AFP)

4/8 After the landfall process ended, the intensity of the cyclone reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' category. It has moved north-eastwards and weakened into a cyclonic storm. It will become a depression by the evening over south Rajasthan, the official said. (Image: PTI)

5/8 While approaching the Gujarat coast, the cyclone moved with a speed of 13 kmph. During the landfall, the wind speed was 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph, the IMD said. (Image: ANI)

6/8 A relief and rescue operation is under way with multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed in the affected districts, officials said. (Image: ANI)

7/8 Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation and the rescue and relief operation at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar. The state government said it had deployed 631 medical teams and 504 ambulances in the eight affected districts. It said that till June 15 evening it shifted more than 94,000 people living in the eight coastal districts to temporary shelters. (Image: Twitter @Bhupendrapbjp)