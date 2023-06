1/5 Biparjoy passed over the Northeast Arabian Sea around 05:30 early morning on June 15 to roughly 180 kilometres west-southwest of Jakhau Port, Gujarat. The storm will likely cross Saurashtra and Kutch, as well as the surrounding Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port, by the evening. (Image: ANI)

2/5 IMD has issued a red alert for Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch coasts and an orange alert for many districts in Rajasthan as severe rainfall is expected in these regions. Director General of IMD, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over regions like Porbandar, Kutch, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts. (Image: IMD)

3/5 Authorities in Gujarat have evacuated more than 75000 people from the coastal areas that are most likely to be affected by the cyclone. In Pakistan, more than 66000 people living on the coasts were evacuated and moved to shelter homes. (Image: Twitter)

4/5 Fifteen relief teams at Vasla and five relief teams are on standby each at Porbandar and Okha to provide help to the civil authorities. The headquarters of Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy (HQWNC) along with area headquarters are in close contact with the state government and civil authorities to quickly provide help in case of any emergency. (Image: Twitter)