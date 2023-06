1/6 Persistent heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on June 18 and June 19 has caused waterlogging in low-lying areas such as Velachery, Guindy, Vepery, GST Road, and KK Nagar. The district administrations have announced the closure of schools in various districts today due to heavy rainfall. Apart from Chennai, schools in Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Vellore will also remain closed. (Source: Skymet, Image: ANI)

2/6 IMD predicted heavy rainfall across several districts in Assam. Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Bongaigaon have experienced over 20cm of rain in 24 hours. 33, 400 people are hit due to floods in Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts. (Image: ANI)

3/6 Parts of Delhi received light rain on June 19 morning, leading to muggy weather conditions in the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city received 5 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period, which ended at 8:30 am on Monday. The minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the IMD said. The relative humidity in the city at 8:30 am was recorded at 96 percent. (Source: PTI)

4/6 Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital got flooded on June 18 following heavy rainfall in the city. Efforts are underway to clear the premises. (Image: ANI)

5/6 Torrential rain triggered multiple landslides in West Sikkim district, damaging nearly 100 houses and sweeping away bridges, officials said. The downpour caused flash floods along the upper reaches of College Khola Valley, causing maximum impact at Simphok, where a major bridge was swept away, they said on Sunday. The Dentam Sub Division under Gyalshing district also bore the brunt of the landslides, as houses and roads were damaged, officials said. (Source: PTI)