Severe heat wave hits Northwest India: Here’s all you need to know about the weather phenomenon

The science behind one of the most common extreme weather condition in India.

Moneycontrol News
July 02, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
Delhi recorded a record high temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius on July 1, the highest so far this year, as severe heat wave strikes the city. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected that severe heatwave in northwest India will continue for few next 4-5 days. Monsoon eludes the region, delaying any chances of respite and it not expected to progress for at least a week. The heatwave is caused by a phenomenon known as the “heat dome”. A look at how it works. (Image: News18 Creative)
It is a period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days, but there is no universally accepted definition of a heatwave. (Image: News18 Creative)
Heatwaves are generally the result of trapped air. They occur when a system of high atmospheric pressure moves into an area and lasts two or more days. (Image: News18 Creative)
This high concentration of pressure makes it difficult for other weather systems to move into the area, which is why a heatwave can last for several days or weeks. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #heat wave #India #severe heat wave #Slideshow #Weather
first published: Jul 2, 2021 01:33 pm

