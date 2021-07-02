Severe heat wave hits Northwest India: Here’s all you need to know about the weather phenomenon

Delhi saw a record high temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius on July 1, the highest so far this year, as severe heat wave struck the city. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected that severe heatwave in northwest India will continue for next 4-5 days. Monsoon is eluding the region, delaying any chances of respite and is not expected to reach the city for at least one more week. The heatwave is caused by a phenomenon known as the “heat dome”. A look at how it happens. (Image: News18 Creative)