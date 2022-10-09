Parts of Rajasthan sees light to heavy rain

Moneycontrol News

Light to heavy rain was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours due to a new weather system active in the region, a Met official said. Karauli recorded the highest rainfall at 118 mm during the period. (Image: ANI)Light to moderate rain was witnessed in almost all places in the state, Radheshan Sharma, the Met Centre Director of Jaipur said. Heavy rain was witnessed in areas such as Karauli, Dholpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Baran, Sawai Madhopur and Kota districts.(Image: ANI)The Met Office also added that about 70mm rain was recorded in Sajjangarh, Pachpahar, Chhabra, Dholpur, Baran, Kishanganj, Sallopat, Aklera, Mangrol, Mandrayal, Chauth ka Barwara, Choti Sadri and Pipalda, respectively, in the last 24 hours. Multiple other areas recorded a rainfall of 10 to 60 mm.(Image: ANI)Four people were killed and seven injured in lightning strike in Pali and Chittorgarh areas of Rajasthan on Saturday, stated officials.(Image: ANI)Radheshan Sharma also stated that images taken on Saturday morning depicted cloud cover over most areas of Rajasthan except the western regions of the state. Intermittent rain was witnessed in Udaipur, Jaipur Kota as well as Bharatpur. This is likely to continue for the next two to three days.(Image: ANI)