English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsWeather

    Parts of Rajasthan sees light to heavy rain

    Multiple places all over the state of Rajasthan witnessed light to heavy rains.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 09, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
    Light to heavy rain was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours due to a new weather system active in the region, a MeT official said. Karauli recorded the highest rainfall at 118 mm during the period.
    Light to heavy rain was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours due to a new weather system active in the region, a Met official said. Karauli recorded the highest rainfall at 118 mm during the period. (Image: ANI)
    Light to moderate rain was witnessed in almost all places in the state, Radheshan Sharma, the MeT Centre Director of Jaipur said. Heavy rain was witnessed in areas such as Karauli, Dholpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Baran, Sawai Madhopur and Kota districts.  (Image: ANI)
    Light to moderate rain was witnessed in almost all places in the state, Radheshan Sharma, the Met Centre Director of Jaipur said. Heavy rain was witnessed in areas such as Karauli, Dholpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Baran, Sawai Madhopur and Kota districts. 
    (Image: ANI)
    The MeT also added that about 70mm rain was recorded in  Sajjangarh, Pachpahar, Chhabra, Dholpur, Baran, Kishanganj, Sallopat, Aklera, Mangrol, Mandrayal, Chauth ka Barwara, Choti Sadri and Pipalda, respectively, in the last 24 hours. Multiple other areas recorded a rainfall of 10 to 60 mm. (Image: ANI)
    The Met Office also added that about 70mm rain was recorded in  Sajjangarh, Pachpahar, Chhabra, Dholpur, Baran, Kishanganj, Sallopat, Aklera, Mangrol, Mandrayal, Chauth ka Barwara, Choti Sadri and Pipalda, respectively, in the last 24 hours. Multiple other areas recorded a rainfall of 10 to 60 mm.
    (Image: ANI)
    Four people were killed and seven injured in lightning strike in Pali and Chittorgarh areas of Rajasthan on Saturday, stated officials. (Image: ANI)
    Four people were killed and seven injured in lightning strike in Pali and Chittorgarh areas of Rajasthan on Saturday, stated officials.
    (Image: ANI)
    Radheshan Sharma also stated that images taken on Saturday morning depicted cloud cover over most areas of Rajasthan except the western regions of the state. Intermittent rain was witnessed in Udaipur, Jaipur Kota as well as Bharatpur. This is likely to continue for the next two to three days. (Image: ANI)
    Radheshan Sharma also stated that images taken on Saturday morning depicted cloud cover over most areas of Rajasthan except the western regions of the state. Intermittent rain was witnessed in Udaipur, Jaipur Kota as well as Bharatpur. This is likely to continue for the next two to three days.
    (Image: ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #rainfall #Rajasthan
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 12:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.