Mercury continues to fall in north India; Here are the top 10 coldest cities in the plains

Northwestery cold and dry winds once again picked up pace over northwest India, Indo-Gangetic plains, parts of central India, and east India. Minimum temperature has significantly dropped over northwest plains, causing fresh surge of cold wave. Here is the list of top 10 coldest cities in the plains.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 08:06 PM IST
With temperatures dropping, Skymet Weather on December 28 listed the top coldest cities in the plains in the country. Northwesterly cold and dry winds once again picked up its pace over northwest India, Indo-Gangetic plains, parts of central India, and east India. Minimum temperature has significantly dropped over northwest plains, causing fresh surge of cold wave. The temperature recorded in the top 10 regions is in the range of 1.6 degrees to 3.6 degrees. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has also warned of ground frost conditions in areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and north Rajasthan starting Monay. Lets take a look. (Image: Moneycontrol)
No. 10 | Place: Karnal | State: Rajasthan
No. 10 | Place: Karnal | State: Haryana | Temperature: 3.6 degrees (Image: Moneycontrol)
No. 9 | Place: Ganganagar | State: Rajasthan | Temperature: 3.3 degrees (Image: Moneycontrol)
No. 8 | Place: Rohtak | State: Haryana | Temperature: 3.2 degrees (Image: Moneycontrol)
No. 7 | Place: Naliya | State: Gujarat | Temperature: 3.2 degrees (Image: ANI)
No. 6 | Place: Hissar | State: Haryana | Temperature: 2.7 degrees (Image: PTI)
No. 5 | Place: Sikar | State: Rajasthan | Temperature: 2.5 degrees (Image: Reuters)
No. 4  | Place: Pilani | State: Rajasthan | Temperature: 2.4 degrees (Image: Reuters)
No. 3 | Place: Chittorgarh | State: Rajasthan | Temperature: 2.4 degrees (Image: Reuters)
No. 2 | Place: Ludhiana | State: Punjab | Temperature: 2.1 degrees (Image: PTI)
No. 1 | Place: Narnaul | State: Haryana | Temperature: 1.6 degrees (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 28, 2020 08:06 pm

