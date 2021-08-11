Key notes from IPCC climate report: Global warming, heavy rains and more

The scale of recent changes in global temperature are unprecedented over many centuries to many thousands of years. (Image: News18 Creative)

Change in global surface temperature (Image: News18 Creative)

Every additional degree of warming brings far greater perils. Human beings will have to brace up for extreme weather events and their consequences. Accelerating sea-level rise that could threaten the existence of coastal areas and island nations. (Image: News18 Creative)

Hot temperature extremes over land will become larger in frequency and intensity. (Image: News18 Creative)

Heavy rains will become more frequent and increase in intensity which means more floods and more displacements. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here’s what it means for India. (Image: News18 Creative)