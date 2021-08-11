MARKET NEWS

Key notes from IPCC climate report: Global warming, heavy rains and more

Earth is warmer than it has been in 1.2 lakh years, says the IPCC report on climate change. Here are some key points from the report and why it’s a big deal.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
The scale of recent changes in global temperature are unprecedented over many centuries to many thousands of years. (Image: News18 Creative)
Change in global surface temperature (Image: News18 Creative)
Every additional degree of warming brings far greater perils. Human beings will have to brace up for extreme weather events and their consequences. Accelerating sea-level rise that could threaten the existence of coastal areas and island nations. (Image: News18 Creative)
Hot temperature extremes over land will become larger in frequency and intensity. (Image: News18 Creative)
Heavy rains will become more frequent and increase in intensity which means more floods and more displacements. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s what it means for India. (Image: News18 Creative)
Heat extremes have increased while cold extremes have decreased, and these trends will continue over the coming decades. (Image: News18 Creative)
