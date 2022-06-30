In Pics | Rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR brings respite from scorching heat

Moneycontrol News

Rain lashed parts of New Delhi in the morning of June 30, bringing the temperature down to 30 degrees Celsius. (Image: ANI video grab)The rainfall brought respite from the sweltering heat as the temperature dropped to 29.2 Celsius. India Meteorological Department forecasted that weather conditions on June 30 are favourable for advance monsoon in several parts of India. (Image: ANI video grab)Delhi had reeled under sultry weather on Wednesday when the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. (Image: ANI video grab)The national capital received rainfall in parts of south Delhi area like East of Kailash, Burari in northwest among others places, Shahdara, Patparganj in east Delhi and ITO crossing and India Gate in central Delhi. According to weather experts, Delhi was to receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29. (Image: ANI video grab)