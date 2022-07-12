In pics | Heavy rains continue to lash several states; red alert in Pune, Nashik

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in several parts of India. The rainfall is expected to continue for the next five days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several states. A red alert has been issued for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts for heavy rains till July 14. (Image: AP)

Rain lashed several parts of New Delhi on July 12, bringing relief from the hot and humid weather conditions prevailing in the city. (Above) A cyclist covers himself with a polythene sheet during a rain shower in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)

Commuters make their way through a busy road during a rain shower in New Delhi. The rain also led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of Delhi. (Image: AFP)

A couple shares an umbrella during a rain shower on the outskirts of New Delhi. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in Delhi for July 12. (Image: AFP)

Boys pour out rainwater from their partially submerged house after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Several Western Railway trains have been cancelled due to the wash-out of tracks between Dabhoi and Ekta Nagar stations of the Vadodara division. (Image: AFP)

People look at a submerged car in a flooded commercial complex after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. (Image: AFP)

A man rushes to board a bus as others alight from the same during heavy rains in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: AP)

Motorists who were riding two-wheelers stop to wear raincoats during a sudden downpour in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: AP)

Men selling tarpaulin stand in a waterlogged street after heavy rain lashed the city on Sunday night in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

Commuters move through a waterlogged road after heavy rain lashed the city on Sunday night in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

A cycle rickshaw puller transports a man through a water-logged road after heavy rain lashed the city on Sunday night in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

People walk through a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)

Women remove water from their flooded house after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)