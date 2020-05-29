In Pics | Heatwave grips North India, adds to the misery

North India, particularly Delhi, has been bearing the brunt with IMD officials saying Cyclone Amphan is the reason behind rise in mercury levels. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Several parts of north India are reeling under severe heatwave conditions. This kind of rise in mercury levels seen has not been witnessed in decades. On May 26, Rajasthan's Churur district recorded a maximum temperature of 50 C while temperature in New Delhi touched 47 C. (Image: AP) 2/8 According to the Meteorological department, this year’s heatwave condition is due to the Cyclone Amphan. (Image: PTI) 3/8 Many cities in north India are feeling the brunt of heatwave conditions. (Image: AP) 4/8 People ride a bike as hot dry winds blow in Prayagraj, (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) 5/8 A dog sits on the banks of the river Ganges on a hot summer day in Prayagraj. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) 6/8 A worker carries an air cooler from a shop in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) 7/8 Children play in a water canal in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) 8/8 A vendor drinks water on a summer day in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) First Published on May 29, 2020 05:10 pm