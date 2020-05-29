App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Heatwave grips North India, adds to the misery

North India, particularly Delhi, has been bearing the brunt with IMD officials saying Cyclone Amphan is the reason behind rise in mercury levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Several parts of north India reeled under crippling heat wave. The temperatures in northern India are the highest for this time of the year that the country has seen experienced in decades. On May 26, Rajasthan's Churur district recorded a maximum temperature of 50 C while temperature in New Delhi also soared to 47 C. (Image: AP)
1/8

Several parts of north India are reeling under severe heatwave conditions. This kind of rise in mercury levels seen has not been witnessed in decades. On May 26, Rajasthan's Churur district recorded a maximum temperature of 50 C while temperature in New Delhi touched 47 C. (Image: AP)

According to the Meteorological department this year’s heat wave condition is due to the Cyclone Amphan. During the time of scorching temperature, people usually suffers from severe water shortages with tens of millions lacking running water. (Image: PTI)
2/8

According to the Meteorological department, this year’s heatwave condition is due to the Cyclone Amphan. (Image: PTI)

Parts of India is reeling under severe heat wave conditions over the past week. Many cities in the north are reeling under an intense heat wave with temperature crossing scorching 45 degrees Celsius. (Image: AP)
3/8

Many cities in north India are feeling the brunt of heatwave conditions. (Image: AP)

People ride a bike as hot dry winds blow in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
4/8

People ride a bike as hot dry winds blow in Prayagraj, (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A dog sits on the banks of the river Ganges on a hot summer day in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
5/8

A dog sits on the banks of the river Ganges on a hot summer day in Prayagraj. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A worker carries an air cooler from a shop in Jammu, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
6/8

A worker carries an air cooler from a shop in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Children play in a water canal on a summer day in Jammu, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
7/8

Children play in a water canal in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A vendor drinks water on a summer day in Jammu, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Many northern cities in India are reeling under an intense heat wave. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
8/8

A vendor drinks water on a summer day in Jammu.  (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

First Published on May 29, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #heat wave #high temperature #india weather #Indian Meteorological Department #severe heat wave #Slideshow

