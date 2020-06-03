App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | As Nisarga strikes, a look at major cyclones that hit the country in the past

In the past few years, cyclones have caused heavy damages in various parts of our country, with eastern India suffering the most.

Priyanka Roshan @PriyankaTanu08
Cyclone Nisarga, categorised a severe cyclonic storm made landfall at Alibaug. The cyclonic storm battered western India with rainfall and high winds. In the past few years various cyclones has caused heavy damage in many parts of India. Take a look at major cyclones that hit India in the past five years.
1/8

Cyclone Nisarga, categorised as a severe cyclonic storm, made landfall at Alibaug. In the past few years, various cyclones have caused heavy damages in many parts of the country. Here's a look at major cyclones that hit India in the past five years. (Image: AP)

Cyclone Amphan | May 2020 | The super cyclonic left trail of destruction in West Bengal and Bangladesh. It destroyed thousands of homes, snapped power lines and uprooted trees. The natural disaster came amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
2/8

Cyclone Amphan | May 2020 | The super cyclonic left trail of destruction in West Bengal and Bangladesh. It destroyed thousands of homes, snapped power lines and uprooted trees. The natural disaster came amidst the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: News18)

Cyclone Fani | May 2019 | Extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani was the strongest tropical cyclone to strike Odisha since 1999 Odisha cyclone. The state government evacuated over a million of residents from vulnerable coastal areas.
3/8

Cyclone Fani | May 2019 | Extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani was the strongest tropical cyclone to strike Odisha since the 1999 cyclone. The state government evacuated over a million of residents from vulnerable coastal areas. (Image: CNBCTV18)

Cyclone Bulbul | November 2019 | Strong and very damaging tropical cyclone struck West Bengal state in India and Bangladesh, causing storm surge, heavy rains and flash floods across the areas. Heavy rainfall in Odisha due to cyclone caused agriculture damage and knocked down power lines. The cyclone caused severe damage across coastal Bangladesh, severely affecting the agriculture industry.
4/8

Cyclone Bulbul | November 2019 | Strong and very damaging tropical cyclone struck West Bengal  and Bangladesh. The cyclone wreaked havoc across coastal Bangladesh. (Image: News18)

Cyclone Gaja | November 2018 | Very severe cyclonic storm across Tamil Nadu caused heavy damage along the coast. The cyclone caused high winds, destroying electric poles, transformers, crops and boats near the coast. About 80,000 were evacuated to 470 relief camps from the districts which were vulnerable to the cyclone in Tamil Nadu.
5/8

Cyclone Gaja | November 2018 | Very severe cyclonic storm across Tamil Nadu caused heavy damages along the coast. About 80,000 people were evacuated from the districts vulnerable to the cyclone. (Image: IANS/PIB)

Cyclone Titli | October 2018 | The cyclonic storm made landfall between Gopalpur in Odisha and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh at a wind speed of 145 kmph. Rainfall accompanied by gale wind along and off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts, damaging agriculture crops, roads and trees.
6/8

Cyclone Titli | October 2018 | The cyclonic storm made landfall between Gopalpur in Odisha and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh at a wind speed of 145 kmph. Rainfall accompanied by gale winds left a trail of destruction. (Image: News18)

Cyclone Ockhi | November 2017 | Tropical cyclone devastated parts of Sri Lanka and India and was the most intense tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea. Ockhi caused at least 245 deaths and hundreds of people went missing.
7/8

Cyclone Ockhi | November 2017 | Tropical cyclone devastated parts of Sri Lanka and India and was the most intense tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea, leaving  at least 245 dead. (Image: News18)

Cyclone Hudhud | October 2014 | Extremely severe cyclonic storm Hudhud was a tropical cyclone which caused damage in eastern India and Nepal causing extensive damage to the city of Visakhapatnam and neighbouring districts of Andhra Pradesh. At least 124 deaths have been confirmed.
8/8

Cyclone Hudhud | October 2014 | Extremely severe cyclonic storm Hudhud was a tropical cyclone which caused damage in eastern India, Visakhapatnam and Nepal. At least 124 people died. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:30 pm

