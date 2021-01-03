Here's how heavy snowfall affected travel in the Kashmir region

Srinagar, the summer capital of Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, turned white on January 4 due to fresh snowfall, heaviest of the winter so far, since early this morning. (Image: Parvez Butt, News18 Urdu Srinagar)

The Kashmir region received fresh snow affecting air and vehicular traffic. Kashmiri boatmen clear snow from the roof of their houseboats in Srinagar. (Image: AP)

Weather office forecasted widespread snowfall in many areas on January 4 and on January 5. (Image: Parvez Butt, News18 Urdu Srinagar)

A blanket of snow covered Kashmir on as most areas received moderate snowfall. This snowfall started during the night at most places and early in the morning at a few other places. (Image: Parvez Butt, News18 Urdu Srinagar)

Heavy snowfall has halted roads and Jammu-Srinagar highway due to snow accumulation. The highway was closed for traffic movement due to heavy snowfall around Jawahar Tunnel. (Image: Parvez Butt, News18 Urdu Srinagar)

Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius -- up from the previous night's minus 5.9 degrees Celsius. (Image: Parvez Butt, News18 Urdu Srinagar)

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ''Chillai-Kalan'' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies. This includes the famous Dal Lake, along with the water supply lines in several parts of the valley. (Image: Parvez Butt, News18 Urdu Srinagar)