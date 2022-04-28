Heatwaves to continue for next five days, IMD issues 'yellow alert' for Delhi

Moneycontrol News

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on April 28, heatwave conditions across India are likely to continue for the next five days. IMD has issued a yellow alert for many places where extreme heat will be seen in isolated pockets. (Image: AFP)Delhi recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex on April 27. A private forecaster, Skymet Weather said on April 27 that the heatwaves will not restrict to Delhi but will also affect the residents of North India. (Image: AP)IMD has forecast a rise by about 2-4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India this week. (Image: AP)As per the IMD, the heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are likely over Delhi, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and northern parts of Gujarat State. (Image: AP)The heatwave conditions could lead to moderate health concerns for vulnerable people. IMD has suggested people avoid heat exposure and dehydration to keep themselves away from catching heat illness. (Image: AP)