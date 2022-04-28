English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards tomorrow 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsWeather

    Heatwaves to continue for next five days, IMD issues 'yellow alert' for Delhi

    According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on April 28, heatwave conditions across India are likely to continue for the next five days. IMD has issued a yellow alert for many places where extreme heat will be seen in isolated pockets.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
    According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on April 28, heatwave conditions across India are likely to continue for the next five days. IMD has issued a yellow alert for many places where extreme heat will be seen in isolated pockets. (Image: AFP)
    According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on April 28, heatwave conditions across India are likely to continue for the next five days. IMD has issued a yellow alert for many places where extreme heat will be seen in isolated pockets. (Image: AFP)
    The Indian capital recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex on April 27. A private forecaster, Skymet Weather has said on April 27 that the heatwaves will not restrict to Delhi but will also affect the residents of North India. (Image: AP)
    Delhi recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex on April 27. A private forecaster, Skymet Weather said on April 27 that the heatwaves will not restrict to Delhi but will also affect the residents of North India. (Image: AP)
    IMD has forecast a rise by about 2-4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the most parts of Northwest India this week. (Image: AP)
    IMD has forecast a rise by about 2-4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India this week. (Image: AP)
    As per the IMD, the heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are likely over Delhi, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and northern parts of Gujarat State. (Image: AP)
    As per the IMD, the heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are likely over Delhi, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and northern parts of Gujarat State. (Image: AP)
    The heat wave conditions could lead to moderate health concern for vulnerable people. IMD has suggested people to avoid heat exposure and dehydration to keep themselves away from catching heat illness. (Image: AP)
    The heatwave conditions could lead to moderate health concerns for vulnerable people. IMD has suggested people avoid heat exposure and dehydration to keep themselves away from catching heat illness. (Image: AP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi heatwave #heatwave #IMD #Indian Meteorological Department #Slideshow
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.