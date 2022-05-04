Heatwave in Pics: All you need to know as India hots up

In India, summer began early this year with record temperatures in March – the hottest in 122 years. Temperatures in many parts of the country continue to rise and the nation has already seen four heatwaves – two in March alone. (Image: News18 Creative)

Heatwaves between March 11 and April 24 have impacted 15 states and Union Territories. (Image: News18 Creative)

A heatwave is an extended period of hot weather which can prove fatal for the human body. (Image: News18 Creative)

Experts have attributed the current heatwave to local atmospheric factors. Western disturbances typically cause light rainfall during this time of the year. (Image: News18 Creative)

An ongoing study by the Met Department showed the number of heatwave days in India is increasing. (Image: News18 Creative)