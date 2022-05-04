English
    Heatwave in Pics: All you need to know as India hots up

    In India, summer began early this year with record temperatures in March – the hottest in 122 years. Temperatures in many parts continue to rise and the country has already seen four heatwaves – two in March alone.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
    In India, summer began early this year with record temperatures in March – the hottest in 122 years. Temperatures in many parts of the country continue to rise and the country has already seen four heatwaves – two of those in March alone. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Heatwaves between March 11 and April 24 have impacted 15 Indian states and UTs. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year. It can be fatal for the human body. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Experts have attributed the current heatwave to local atmospheric factors. Western disturbances typically cause light rainfall during this time of the year. (Image: News18 Creative)
    An ongoing study by the Met Department showed the number of heatwave days in India is increasing. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Human activities are largely to blame for warming of the planet. Global temperature have already risen by about 1.09 Celsius degree compared to the pre-industrial period of 1850-1900. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #heatwave #India #India heatwaves #Slideshow #Weather
    first published: May 4, 2022 11:53 am
