Delhi records season's lowest temperature at 3 degrees celsius

Delhi on January 5 woke up to a cold and foggy morning with minimum temperature recorded at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road. At Safdarjung, it was 3 degrees Celsius, the lowest for this season. This makes the Capital colder than the popular hill stations like Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun. (Image: ANI)

Visibility also fell to a low of 25 metres at Palam and was recorded at 50 meters at Safdarjung, the city's base station, the Indian Meteorological Department said. (Image: ANI)

The Regional Meteorological Department, Delhi of the IMD said that there will be "dense to very dense fog" at many places. "Cold day to severe cold day conditions at a few places and cold day conditions at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh," the India Meteorological Department said. (Image: AFP)

At least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather. The IMD has issued an alert and passengers at the Delhi airport have been asked to brace for disruptions. (Image: PTI)

The Delhi Airport on January 5 issued a fog alert for all passengers. All flights are currently operating normally and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. (Image: Reuters)