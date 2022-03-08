Flood wreaks havoc in Sydney, thousands evacuate

The death toll from week-long floods battering Australia's east coast rose to 20 on March 8. Tens of thousands of Sydney residents have been told to evacuate their homes as severe storms and flash flooding inundated swathes of Australia's largest city on March 8. (Image: AFP)

The national weather bureau warned of "a tough 48 hours ahead" for Sydney, with 60,000 people subject to evacuation orders and warnings, and the city's Manly Dam beginning to spill. (Image: AFP)

Intense rainfall across Sydney flooded bridges and homes, swept away cars and even collapsed the roofs of a shopping centre and a supermarket. (Image: AFP)

In the riverside suburb of Georges Hall vehicles were semi-submerged and police had to rescue people stranded in their cars by rising floodwaters. (Image: AFP)

A container floats as rising floodwater inundated commercial area during heavy rain in southwestern suburb of Camden on March 8, in Sydney. (Image: AFP)

A volunteer from State Emergency Services (SES) helps in filling the sandbags in flooded southwestern suburb of Camden on March 8, in Sydney. (Image: AFP)

Cars are stranded in floodwaters in the southwestern suburb of Sydney on March 8, as thousands of Sydney-siders have been asked to evacuate from the low lying areas due to heavy rain and flash flooding. (Image: AFP)

A general view of a flooded street of the residential area in southwestern Camden suburb of Sydney on March 8. (Image: AFP)

Staff of the Camden Sports Club wade through the floodwaters to enter into the building in southwestern Camden suburb of Sydney on March 8. (Image: AFP)