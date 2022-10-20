Explainer: What exacerbates Delhi's air pollution during winters

Moneycontrol News

Air pollution in Delhi increases during the post-monsoon months due to a combination of factors and stubble burning is just one of those. (Image: News18 Creative)Pollutants over Delhi mainly consist of sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, PM2.5, PM10 and ozone. (Image: News18 Creative)Delhi’s air pollution problem aggravates during winters due to seasonal and atmospheric factors. (Image: News18 Creative)Air near the earth’s surface is cooler and dense during winter. It remains trapped under the warm upper layer, forming an atmospheric ‘lid’. This is winter inversion. (Image: News18 Creative)Burning of crop stubble in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan increases concentration of pollutants. The air is unable to disperse. This causes polluted air to linger in colder months. (Image: News18 Creative)Increase in pollution in winters is a global phenomenon. It first made headlines during the Great Smog of London, when a lethal smog covered the British capital for five days in 1952. This is so far considered as the worst smog in history. (Image: News18 Creative)