you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsWeather

A look at how extreme weather events affected the world amid COVID-19

While the pandemic is wreaking havoc around the world, extreme weather events have also become more common, reveals a report.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
While the pandemic is wreaking havoc around the world, extreme weather events have also become more common, reveals a report. (Image: News18 Creative)
Around 433 extreme weather disasters occurred between March 2020 and August 15, 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
During the time, drought affected over 6crore people. (Image: News18 Creative)
Extreme climate events by region (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at some of the most disastrous events around the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
Nepal floods in June 2020 killed 448. (Image: News18 Creative)
Monsoon flood in Pakistan, hurricane ETA in Caribbean are among the some of the most disastrous events that occurred around the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #climate #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Slideshow #Weather #World News
first published: Sep 22, 2021 04:13 pm

