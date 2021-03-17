2020 World Air Quality Report | 10 most polluted cities in the world

Air pollution contributes an estimated seven million deaths worldwide every year as per the World Health Organization. The phenomenon is estimated to cost the global economy upwards of $2.9 trillion per year (3.3 percent of global GDP) due to fossil fuel emissions alone, while also contributing to a range of severe environmental problems. India continues to dominate the annual PM2.5 ranking by city. The recently released IQAir AirVisual 2020 World Air Quality report states that 22 of the top 30 most polluted cities globally are located in India. The major sources of India’s air pollution include transportation, biomass burning for cooking, electricity generation, industry, construction, waste burning, and episodic agricultural burning. Here are the ten most polluted cities on earth as per the data aggregated from over 80,000 data points. (Image: Reuters)