Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra make their place in Instagram Rich List 2021; here's the top 10 and how much they earn per Instagram post

Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo topped Instagram’s annual rich list of celebrities who are earning the most from a sponsored post. According to the UK-based social media management company, Hopper HQ, Juventus star Ronaldo command $1.6 million to endorse any product on social media. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is the only Indian to make it to the top 20 in the Instagram Rich list 2021, bagging $6,80,000 for every sponsored post. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also made her place in the list at the 27th spot earning $4,03,000 for every post. Here are the top 10 celebs’ earnings per sponsored Instagram post, as revealed by Instagram Rich List 2021.