Upcoming Netflix series, movies: Money Heist 5, Sex Education 3 and more are coming in 2021 With the upcoming films and series, Netflix forecasts paid net additions of 3.5 million customers in comparison to 2.2 million in the prior year period. If it achieves this forecast, it will have added more than 54 million paid net adds over the past 24 months or 27 million on an annualised basis over that time period, which is consistent with its pre-COVID-19 annual rate of net additions, says the company.
July 21, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
Sex Education | Coming on September 17 | The third season of Sex Education, a British comedy-drama television series about an insecure teenager Otis and his mother, a sex therapist, is coming in September. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) | Coming soon | Netflix is bringing the new season of La Casa de Papel, a Spanish heist crime drama television series. So far, the series has traced two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Chernobyl 1986 | Coming in July | The movie is about firefighter Alexey who, after reuniting with a lost love, retires to begin a new life but the Chernobyl disaster suddenly plunges him back into danger. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
The Kissing Booth 3 | Coming on August 11 | Determined to make the most of her final summer before college, Elle plans the ultimate bucket list as she navigates what comes next with Noah and Lee. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Sweet Girl| He lost the love of his life to a pharmaceutical company's greed. Now his daughter is without a mother, and he's without justice. For now. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Vivo | Coming soon | A music-loving kinkajou embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Blood Red Sky | When a group of terrorists hijacks an overnight transatlantic flight, a mysteriously ill woman must unleash a monstrous secret to protect her young son. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Outer Banks | Coming on July 30 | Season 2 of Outer Banks, an American action-adventure mystery teen drama television series, is coming this month. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Feels like Ishq | Coming on July 23 | Short films follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Navarasa | Coming on August 6 | From amusement to awe, the nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory are explored in this anthology series. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)