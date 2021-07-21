Upcoming Netflix series, movies: Money Heist 5, Sex Education 3 and more are coming in 2021

Sex Education | Coming on September 17 | The third season of Sex Education, a British comedy-drama television series about an insecure teenager Otis and his mother, a sex therapist, is coming in September. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) | Coming soon | Netflix is bringing the new season of La Casa de Papel, a Spanish heist crime drama television series. So far, the series has traced two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Chernobyl 1986 | Coming in July | The movie is about firefighter Alexey who, after reuniting with a lost love, retires to begin a new life but the Chernobyl disaster suddenly plunges him back into danger. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

The Kissing Booth 3 | Coming on August 11 | Determined to make the most of her final summer before college, Elle plans the ultimate bucket list as she navigates what comes next with Noah and Lee. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Sweet Girl| He lost the love of his life to a pharmaceutical company's greed. Now his daughter is without a mother, and he's without justice. For now. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Vivo | Coming soon | A music-loving kinkajou embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Blood Red Sky | When a group of terrorists hijacks an overnight transatlantic flight, a mysteriously ill woman must unleash a monstrous secret to protect her young son. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Outer Banks | Coming on July 30 | Season 2 of Outer Banks, an American action-adventure mystery teen drama television series, is coming this month. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Feels like Ishq | Coming on July 23 | Short films follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)