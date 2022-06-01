In Pics | UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for Ram Mandir’s Garbhagriha in Ayodhya

Moneycontrol News

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the ‘Shila Pujan’ ceremony and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on June 1. (Image: Twitter @myogiadityanath)The chief minister laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir’s Garbhagriha or sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya and placed the first carved stone. Seers and saints from across the country were invited for the occasion. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Adityanath pours cement in the stones during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir’s Garbhagriha in Ayodhya. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction of the temple, the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed by December 2023. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Adityanath said, “The construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was started by PM Narendra Modi almost 2 years ago. The work is successfully proceeding and we are fortunate that the ritual of keeping the stones in the Garbhagriha has been initiated today.” (Image: Twitter @ANI)