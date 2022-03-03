English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Steel Futures - Opportunities & Risk Management tool’ . Click Here!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    Ukraine-Russia crisis: Rahul Gandhi attends parliamentary panel meet

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is scheduled to brief the committee of Parliament meeting amid the Russia Ukraine conflict.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier asked the government to urgently share its evacuation plan with those stranded in Ukraine and their families.
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier asked the government to urgently share its evacuation plan with those stranded in Ukraine and their families.
    Sharing a video of some students being harassed by the military there, Gandhi had tweeted, "My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this."
    Sharing a video of some students being harassed by the military there, Gandhi had tweeted, "My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this."
    Gandhi and the Congress party have been criticising the government for not evacuating Indian students in time from Ukraine and have called for urgent steps to evacuate them, after Russia attacked Ukraine.
    Gandhi and the Congress party have been criticising the government for not evacuating Indian students in time from Ukraine and have called for urgent steps to evacuate them, after Russia attacked Ukraine.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #MEA #Rahul Gandhi #Russia Ukraine Conflict #S Jaishankar #Slideshow
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 02:33 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.