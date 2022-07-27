Ukraine President, First Lady feature on Vogue cover | Pics

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has appeared as the cover star of a special digital issue of Vogue magazine. She opened up about the Russia-Ukraine war, raging for over 150 days, and described the last few months as the "most horrible" months of her life. (Image credit: @olenazelenska_official/Instagram)

"To be on the Vogue magazine cover is a great honor and dream of many successful and prominent people of the world. The only thing I wish for all of them is that it is not because of war in their countries," the Ukrainian first lady wrote on Twitter. She also spoke to Vogue about her marriage with President Zelensky, their two children and the Ukrainian resistance to Russia's invasion. (Image credit: @olenazelenska_official/Instagram)