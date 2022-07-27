English
    Ukraine President, First Lady feature on Vogue cover | Pics

    Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has appeared as the cover star of a special digital issue of Vogue magazine.

    July 27, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
    Olena Zelenska Vogue cover_Instagram
    Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has appeared as the cover star of a special digital issue of Vogue magazine. She opened up about the Russia-Ukraine war, raging for over 150 days, and described the last few months as the "most horrible" months of her life. (Image credit: @olenazelenska_official/Instagram)
    Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and first lady Olena Zelenska_Instagram Vogue
    The accompanying photoshoot also features her husband, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Image credit: @olenazelenska_official/Instagram)
    Olena Zelenska Vogue photoshoot
    "To be on the Vogue magazine cover is a great honor and dream of many successful and prominent people of the world. The only thing I wish for all of them is that it is not because of war in their countries," the Ukrainian first lady wrote on Twitter. She also spoke to Vogue about her marriage with President Zelensky, their two children and the Ukrainian resistance to Russia's invasion. (Image credit: @olenazelenska_official/Instagram)
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for Vogue
    The photoshoot drew the ire of a section of the internet that labelled it a PR stunt in the middle of a raging war (Image credit: @olenazelenska_official/Instagram)
    Tags: #Olena Zelenska #Ukraine president #Vogue #Volodymyr Zelensky
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 07:20 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.