Ukraine Independence Day: UK shows solidarity with sunflowers

Moneycontrol News

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses in front of an elaborate sunflower display created to show solidarity with Ukraine on its Independence Day. Sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine (Image credit: 10DowningStreet/Twitter)A massive sunflower arch decorated 10, Downing Street in UK to commemorate Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24. This day also marks six months since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. (Image credit: justin_ng/Twitter)Ukraine Independence Day: The headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, was illuminated in blue and yellow - colours of the Ukrainian flag - to show solidarity with the war-torn country. (Image credit: EU_Commission/Twitter)Meanwhile, halfway across the world in the Philippines, the University of Santo Tomas also lit up in blue and yellow on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day (Image credit: varsitarianust/Twitter)The Peace Tower in Ottawa, Canada also wore blue and yellow in support of Ukraine (Image credit: Gray_Mackenzie/Twitter)