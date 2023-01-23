Paris is world's 'most powerful tourism city' in 2022; Check out the cities in top-10 list
Recent research from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) listed the most powerful tourism spots across the world. As per the research, Paris is the world's most powerful city destination. The WTTC report, sponsored by Visa and researched in partnership with Oxford Economics, analyzed key indicators such as travel and tourism’s contribution to GDP, employment, and traveler spending. The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on travel and tourism industries as many countries closed their borders amid the pandemic. Let's take a look at the world’s ten most powerful cities for tourism in 2022 in terms of direct GDP contributions by their Travel and Tourism sector.