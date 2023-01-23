Paris is world's 'most powerful tourism city' in 2022; Check out the cities in top-10 list

1/10 Rank 10 | China’s Guangzhou took the tenth spot. Three Chinese cities ranked in the top 10 for the most financially powerful tourism cities of 2022. Income from tourism in Guangzhou was around $13 billion. (Image: Unsplash)

2/10 Rank 9 | London’s travel and tourism sector income was around $15 billion in 2022. (Image: Unsplash)

3/10 Rank 8 | Mexico City is among the world’s ten most powerful destinations with $16.76 direct travel and tourism GDP in real terms for 2022. (Image: Unsplash)

4/10 Rank 7 | Tokyo’s travel and tourism sector was worth around $18 billion last year, making the city world’s seventh most powerful destination. (Image: Unsplash)

5/10 Rank 6 | With total tourism income worth $21.1 billion, New York was the sixth most powerful city destination in the world. (Image: Unsplash)

6/10 Rank 5 | Las Vegas is the only city in the top 10 list to hold its place, staying as the fifth largest city destination. The city’s travel and tourism sector was worth nearly $23 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to over $36 billion by 2032. (Image: Unsplash)

7/10 Rank 4 | Shanghai’s travel and tourism industry worth nearly $30 billion last year ranked fourth biggest city destination. It is predicted this revenue would be more than double to almost $71 billion by 2032 to make Shanghai the world’s second most powerful city destination. (Image: Unsplash)

8/10 Rank 3 | The travel and tourism sector of Orlando city, often termed as the theme park capital of the world, was valued at $31 billion in 2022. Predictions suggest that it will grow by almost 50 percent to $45 billion by 2032 but will fall to fourth position among the powerful city destinations. (Image: Unsplash)

9/10 Rank 2 | Beijing took the second spot with a Travel and Tourism sector worth $32.6 billion in 2022, and the forecast is it may overtake Paris by 2032. (Image: Unsplash)