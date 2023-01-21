In Pics | Beyoncé's 'mansion' at Dubai’s Atlantis Royal that costs $100,000 per night

1/7

The accommodation provided to pop icon Beyoncé, at Dubai's ultra-luxury resort Atlantis Royal, costs $100,000 per night, media reports said on January 21, citing officials of the hotel. The picture above features the living room of the mansion. (Image: atlantis.com)The American singer-songwriter, along with a couple of other global celebrities, would be performing today (January 21) at a ceremony to mark the opening of Atlantis Royal. The bookings will open up in February. In the picture above, one of the splendid bedrooms of the mansion could be seen. (Image: atlantis.com)The 'Royal Mansion', which has been allotted to Beyoncé, is considered to be the most expensive and also the largest hotel accommodation in the world. "It’s $100,000 a night to stay in the room, and it’s 11,000 square feet,” Arabian Business quoted Timothy Kelly, managing director of the resort, as saying. The picture above shows the mansion's bathroom with an enormous sea-facing view. (Image: atlantis.com)The Royal Mansion is a four-bedroom accommodation and includes a private terrace with spellbinding views, and an infinity pool attached to it (Image: atlantis.com)The two-level penthouse has a private foyer with 100-year-old olive trees and ceilings that are unprecedently high. (Image: atlantis.com)Beyoncé is being paid $24 million to perform at the hotel's launch ceremony, according to the Sun newspaper. UK singer Robbie Williams and DJs Swedish House Mafia were also scheduled to perform. (AP file photo of Beyoncé)Atlantis Resort, which soars up to 43 storeys high with infinite views of the Arabian Sea and Palm Island, has 90 swimming pools, one infinity poll on the 22nd floor, and also features celebrity back-restaurants from Heston Blumenthal, José Andrés, Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis and Ariana Bundy. (Image: atlantis.com)