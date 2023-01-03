Ganga Vilas: PM Modi to launch the world’s longest river cruise on January 13

1/7

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world's longest luxury river cruise - 'Ganga Vilas' - from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam on January 13. The cruise will cover 3,200 kilometres in 50 days. Passing through the rivers of India and Bangladesh, the cruise will be covering 27 different river systems and will stop at over 50 tourist sites, including world heritage. (Image: Antara Cruises)This will be the largest river journey by a single river ship in the world and would put both India and Bangladesh on the river cruise map of the world. The Ganga Vilas cruise, which will start from Varanasi, will pass through prominent cities like Kolkata and Dhaka before reaching Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district of Assam on March 1. (Image: Unsplash)Those on board Ganga Vilas will get to experience Varanasi's famous Ganga Aarti, visit Sarnath, the site revered by Buddhists, and see Majuli, the hub of Vaishnavite culture in Assam. Tours of the Sunderbans and the Kaziranga national park are also part of the journey.The cruiser will have three decks and 18 suites, which can house 36 tourists. The first batch of tourists will be from Switzerland. The 62-metre-long ship will be equipped with pollution-free systems and noise control technology.Ganga Vilas is built with a unique design and a futuristic vision. It blends the cultural and modern amenities with minimalistic designs. These have been furnished with numerous amenities such as a bathroom with shower, convertible beds, French balcony, LED TV, safe, smoke detectors, life vest, and sprinklers. (Image: Antara Cruises)Ganga Vilas has quite a few amenities to facilitate amazing experience for its guests – a restaurant, spa and sundeck. Its restaurant consists of a few buffet counters serving Continental and Indian delicacies. (Image: Antara Cruises)The river cruise will be operated by private players Antara Luxury River Cruises and JM Baxi River Cruises along with the governmental partnership from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). (Image: Antara Cruises) (With inputs from agencies)