Wealthy Indians leaving the country to settle elsewhere; here’s the list of top 10 countries rich people are leaving to

India’s 7,000 high net worth individuals (HNWI) have left the country and moved overseas in 2019. A study AfrAsia Bank covered only individuals with a net worth of $1 million to $9.9 million, who took up residency in a new country and spent at least half of the year there. According to the report, work, opportunities, tax and financial concerns were among the reasons HNWI were deciding to make these move. Here is a list of top 10 countries with the highest number of HNWIs emigrating in 2019. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rank 10 | Indonesia | No. of HNWIs migrated: 1000 | 2 percent of Indonesia’s HNW population moved overseas. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rank 9 | Saudi Arabia | No. of HNWIs migrated: 1200 | Country lost 3 percent of its HNW population.

Rank 8 | Brazil | No. of HNWIs migrated: 1400 | This led to a loss of 1 percent in HNW population. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rank 7 | France | No. of HNWIs migrated: 1800 | 1 percent of HNW population migrated.

Rank 6 | United Kingdom | No. of HNWIs migrated: 2000 | The country didn’t see much of a change in its HNWI population. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Turkey | No. of HNWIs migrated: 2,100 | 8 percent of Turkey HNW population left the country.

Rank 4 | Hong Kong | No. of HNWIs migrated: 4,200 | 3 percent of HNW population migrated from Hong Kong.

Rank 3 | Russia | No. of HNWIs migrated: 5000 | This is led to a loss of 6 percent of its HNW population. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rank 2 | India | No. of HNWIs migrated: 7000 | 2 percent of India’s wealthy population left the country. (Image: Shutterstock)