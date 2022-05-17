The Hills Are Calling | Visit these beautiful hill stations in India to escape summer heat

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu | Also called the ‘Jewel of the South’, Yercaud is situated on the Shevaroys Hill in Salem District of Northern Tamil Nadu. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mcleod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh | The town is situated near upper Dharamshala. It is also known as ‘Little Lhasa’, and is famous for being the home of the 14th Dalai Lama. (Image: News18 Creative)

Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir | It is also known as the ‘Valley of Shepherds’. It is situated in the north east of District Anantnag among lofty hills covered with evergreen forests. (Image: News18 Creative)

Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh | Spread out over five hills – Kathlog, Potreys, Tehra, Bakrota and Bolun – the town is named after the 19th century British governor general Lord Dalhousie. (Image: News18 Creative)

Chopta, Uttarakhand | Popularly referred to as the ‘mini Switzerland’ of Uttarakhand, Chopta is an all-year holiday destination. (Image: News18 Creative)

Shillong, Meghalaya | The capital of Meghalaya is an ideal place to bet the summer heat and relax. This beautiful city is nicknamed ‘Scotland of the East’. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand | Also known as ‘Queen of the Hills’, Mussoorie is among the most poepular hill stations of the country. A captivating paradise for leisure travelers and honeymooners, it is a perfect summer resort. (Image: News18 Creative)

Peermedu, Kerala | Known for its picturesque views, it is one of the most popular hill stations of Kerala. The place derives its name from a Sufi saint named Peer Mohammad who is said to be linked with the royal family of Travancore. (Image: News18 Creative)

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir | The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar is located in the heart of the Kashmir valley. Spread on both sides of the river Jhelum the city is famous for its natural beauty, gardens, waterfronts, houseboats, and also for traditional, and also for traditional Kashmiri handicrafts and dried fruits. (Image: News18 Creative)

Coorg, Karnataka | Also called ‘the Scotland of India’, Coorg is a captivating hill station with mesmerizing waterfalls, towering hills, scenic views, and sprawling coffee plantations. It is situated on the slopes of the Western Ghats. (Image: News18 Creative)