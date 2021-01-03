MARKET NEWS

Look out of 10,000+windows in 110 countries with this Indian couple’s website

A web application, WindowSwap lets people submit the view from their window as a 10-minute recorded clip, as well as watch what others have uploaded.

Barkha Kumari
January 03, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
Window-watching has become an escape for many who are sick and tired of staying indoors since the pandemic began. In fact, now you can look at scenes outside others’ windows as well. A web application, WindowSwap lets people submit the view from their window as a 10-minute recorded clip, as well as watch what others have uploaded. Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam, the Indian couple who started this as a quarantine project from their home in Singapore, had no idea WindowSwap will take a life of its own. A free-to-use platform, it has received over 10,000 window submissions from 110 countries and 3.3 million viewers from many more since it went live last June. Here are some pictures shared. (Image: WindowSwap)
Window-watching has become an escape for many who are sick and tired of staying indoors since the pandemic began. In fact, now you can look at scenes outside others' windows as well. A web application, WindowSwap lets people submit the view from their window as a 10-minute recorded clip, as well as watch what others have uploaded. Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam, the Indian couple who started this as a quarantine project from their home in Singapore, had no idea WindowSwap will take a life of its own. A free-to-use platform, it has received over 10,000 window submissions from 110 countries and 3.3 million viewers from many more since it went live last June. Here are some pictures shared:
Tatra mountains, Poland (Image: WindowSwap)
Dario- Phoenix, AZ, USA (Image: WindowSwap)
Finland (Image: WindowSwap)
Kolkata, India (Image: WindowSwap)
Yvonne - Mumbai, India (Image: WindowSwap)
Philadelphia (Image: WindowSwap)
Newfoundland, Canada (Image: WindowSwap)
Larissa, Greece (Image: WindowSwap)
Lago Maggiore, Italy (Image: WindowSwap)
La Graciosa, Canary Island (Image: WindowSwap)
Istanbul, Turkey (Image: WindowSwap)
Fichtelberg - Ore Mountains (Image: WindowSwap)
Corfu, Greece (Image: WindowSwap)
Camogli (Image: WindowSwap)
Bordeaux France (Image: WindowSwap)
Akhisar, Turkey (Image: WindowSwap)
Ana - Carneiros, Brasil (Image: WindowSwap)
Andrea - Chivasso, Italy (Image: WindowSwap)
Austria (Image: WindowSwap)
Francisco & Manuel - Sai Kung, Hong Kong(Image: WindowSwap)
Bill - Shau Kei Wan, Hong Kong (Image: WindowSwap)
Heike - Durrus, Ireland (Image: WindowSwap)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Slideshow #Travel #WindowSwap #World News
first published: Jan 3, 2021 03:59 pm

