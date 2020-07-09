In pics | Resort island Bali begins to reopen after 3 months of lockdown

Bali has recorded over 1,900 coronavirus cases so far. The government established guidelines for reopening tourist spots but will close some areas again if the pandemic spike. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Indonesia's resort island of Bali partially reopened on July 9 after a three-month lockdown, allowing local people and stranded foreign tourists to resume public activities before foreign arrivals resume in September. Tourism is the main source of income for the island. The government established guidelines for reopening tourist spots but will close some areas again if the pandemic spikes. Bali has recorded over 1,900 coronavirus cases so far. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) 2/10 People wearing face masks line up during an opening of Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia on July 9. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) 3/10 A man wears a t-shirt with 'thoughtful Indonesia' during an opening of Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, on July 9. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) 4/10 A man riding his motorcycle passes a banner of adapting to coronavirus protection measures at Kuta beach, Bali, Indonesia, on July 9. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) 5/10 Security guards wearing face masks line up during a briefing at the opening of Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, on July 9.I (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) 6/10 Balinese men pray during a ritual at Kuta beach, Bali, Indonesia, on July 9. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) 7/10 Balinese Hindu gather during a ritual at Kuta beach, Bali, Indonesia, on July 9. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) 8/10 Tourists wearing face masks carry their surfboard at Kuta beach, Bali, Indonesia, on July 9. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) 9/10 A man carries his surfboard at Kuta beach, Bali, Indonesia, on July 9. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) 10/10 Foreign tourists carry their surf-boards at Kuta beach, Bali, Indonesia, on July 9. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) First Published on Jul 9, 2020 03:21 pm