In pics | Resort island Bali begins to reopen after 3 months of lockdown

Indonesia's resort island of Bali partially reopened on July 9 after a three-month lockdown, allowing local people and stranded foreign tourists to resume public activities before foreign arrivals resume in September. Tourism is the main source of income for the island. The government established guidelines for reopening tourist spots but will close some areas again if the pandemic spikes. Bali has recorded over 1,900 coronavirus cases so far. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)