In Pics | A look at some of India's most scenic train routes that will give you unforgettable travel memories

Train travel in India is always a delightful experience as it is not only about the destination but also about the journey. Traversing through the luxuriant hills, over the glistering waters and passing through tunnels gives fond travel memories to cherish forever. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the world as it snaked its way around the globe. The pandemic has disrupted human life as it has restricted human movements and wired their social mobility. Travel and tourism industry has been the hardest hit due to the ongoing crisis and to recover from this it will take a little longer. As everyone is tired and exhausted during this crisis, staying home for so long, following precautionary measure to combat the spread, we need some fresh air. So while we safeguard ourselves by staying home to fight against the virus let’s plan for our travel post coronavirus with some beautiful train journeys in India. Let’s take a look at some of the spectacular train journeys in India with mesmerizing routes. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
Experience the mystique of train journeys as Nature lays out its green carpet welcome - a scintillating scene on Konkan railway between Chiplun and Anjani railway stations. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
Catch a glimpse of a train traversing through the luxuriant hills of Konkan greenery between Ratnagiri and Nivasar station. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
A picturesque view of a train traversing over the glistening waters of Zuari River between Karmali & Verna stations in Konkan railway. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
A soothing image of a train traversing amidst serene green covers of Konkan between Madgaon and Balli stations. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
A bird's eye view of an Express train winding its way beautifully along the Chilka Lake, the largest coastal lagoon in India and the second largest brackish water lagoon in the world. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
Mail and MEMU trains moving together! An eye-catching view at Ettimadai, at the foothills of Bouluvanpatty ranges of the Western Ghats in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu.
Glimpse at the sprawling marigold blossoms and speeding train, beautiful landscape near Khirai, Kharagpur Division. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
A captivating scene of a red train (LHB rake) meandering through a beautiful landscape of thick green trees, steep hills and calm water body near Gokarna railway station in Konkan railway. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
The majestic ride - train approaching a tunnel near Ukshi railway station through magnificent green hills of Konkan. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
Scenic view of train traversing over the shimmering Aghanashini River near Kumta railway station in Konkan railway. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
An express train traversing the beautiful landscape in Shoranur- Nilambur section of 'God's own Country', Kerala. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
Mesmerizing view of train traversing through luxuriant covers of Konkan between Ratnagiri & Nivasar station. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
An express train meanders through the exuberant greenery near Aryankavu, a beautiful hill station located amid Western Ghats in Kollam District of Kerala in the picturesque Sengottai - Punalur section of Southern railway. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 01:03 pm