Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | 15 countries allowed to visit European Union as EU opens borders for foreign travellers

European countries have agreed to start lift restriction from July 1. The list will be updated every 14 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On June 30, the European Union (EU) released a list of 14 countries, and possibly China soon, for whom the EU will reopen its borders as Europe’s economies reel from the impact of coronavirus. China is ‘subject to confirmation of reciprocity’ which means Beijing will have to lift restrictions on European citizens entering China before European countries will allow Chinese citizens to enter the EU. American travellers are not among those allowed to visit the EU for now due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. However, non-EU citizens and British citizens are not included in the ban. Citizens from the following countries will be allowed into the EU's 27 members and four other nations in Europe's visa-free Schengen areas. (Image: Reuters)
1/15

Algeria (Image: Reuters)

Algeria (Image: Reuters)
2/15

Australia (Image: Reuters)

Australia (Image: Reuters)
3/15

Canada (Image: Reuters)

Canada (Image: Reuters)
4/15

Georgia (Image: Reuters)

Georgia (Image: Reuters)
5/15

Japan (Image: Reuters)

Japan (Image: Reuters)
6/15

Montenegro (Image: Reuters)

Montenegro (Image: Reuters)
7/15

Morocco (Image: AP)

Morocco (Image: AP)
8/15

New Zealand (Image: Reuters)

New Zealand (Image: Reuters)
9/15

South Korea (Image: Reuters)

South Korea (Image: Reuters)
10/15

Serbia (Image: Reuters)

Serbia (Image: Reuters)
11/15

Thailand (Image: Reuters)

Thailand (Image: Reuters)
12/15

Rwanda (Image: Reuters)

Rwanda (Image: Reuters)
13/15

Uruguay (Image: Reuters)

Uruguay (Image: Reuters)
14/15

Tunisia (Image: Reuters)

Tunisia (Image: Reuters)
15/15

Tunisia (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:23 am

tags #coronavirus #European Union #Slideshow #Tourism industry #Travel #World News

