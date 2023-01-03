Ganga Vilas: PM Modi to launch world’s longest river cruise to sail from Varanasi to Dibrugarh on January 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world's longest luxury river cruise - 'Ganga Vilas' - from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam on January 13. The cruise will cover 3,200 kilometres in 50 days. Passing through the rivers of India and Bangladesh, the cruise will be covering 27 different river systems and will stop at over 50 tourist sites, including world heritage. (Image: Antara Cruises)

This will be the largest river journey by a single river ship in the world and would put both India and Bangladesh on the river cruise map of the world. The Ganga Vilas cruise, which will start from Varanasi, will pass through prominent cities like Kolkata and Dhaka before reaching Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district of Assam on March 1. (Image: Unsplash)

The river cruise will be operated by private players Antara Luxury River Cruises and JM Baxi River Cruises along with the governmental partnership from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). The luxury river cruise vessel, Ganga Vilas, have 18 cabins/suites and all other associated facilities. (Image: Antara Cruises)

Ganga Vilas is built with a unique design and a futuristic vision. It blends the cultural and modern amenities with minimalistic designs. These have been furnished with numerous amenities such as a bathroom with shower, convertible beds, French balcony, LED TV, safe, smoke detectors, life vest, and sprinklers. (Image: Antara Cruises)