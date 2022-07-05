Best places to visit in India during monsoon season

Moneycontrol News

For people who love the rains, Lonavala would be one of the best destinations to visit during monsoons, for its alluring greenery, breathtaking waterfalls, and pleasant weather. (Image: News18 Creative)Shillong, also known as the ‘Scotland of the East’, is considered to be one of the top destinations to visit during the monsoons. (Image: News18 Creative)Coorg, with its dense forests rich in natural flora and fauna, is a romantic destination during monsoons and greets tourists to lakes, waterfalls, and coffee plantations. (Image: News18 Creative)Kodaikanal, also known as the ‘Princess of Hill Stations’, is one of the best monsoon destinations in India. The place has enchanting waterfalls, lakes, and a spectacular view of the ghats and hills. (Image: News18 Creative)Munnar is one of the ideal places to visit in South India during monsoons. The place is popular among tourists for its vast tea gardens, lush green hills, and romantic ambiance. (Image: News18 Creative)Unlike other cities, Udaipur during monsoon season stays pleasant and relatively less humid. (Image: News18 Creative)Cradled in hills, Ranikhet is a scenic beauty surrounded by the majestic Himalayan ranges and lush green forests. The place offers pleasant weather during this season. (Image: News18 Creative)Jog falls is a waterfall that consist of four distinct cascades – known locally as Raj, Rani, Rover, and Rocketa. The beauty of this waterfall gets enhanced by the lush green surroundings and is a very popular spot among travelers to drive to during the rainy season. (Image: News18 Creative)