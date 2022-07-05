English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsTravel

    Best places to visit in India during monsoon season

    Here are some of the best places to visit in India for spectacular views, breathtaking waterfalls, pleasant weather and lush greenery. Take a look…

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
    For people who love the rains, Lonavala would be one of the best destinations to visit during monsoon season for alluring greenery, breathtaking waterfalls, and pleasant climate. (Image: News18 Creative)
    For people who love the rains, Lonavala would be one of the best destinations to visit during monsoons, for its alluring greenery, breathtaking waterfalls, and pleasant weather. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Shillong, also known as the ‘Scotland of the East’, the place is considered one of the top destinations to visit during monsoon. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Shillong, also known as the ‘Scotland of the East’, is considered to be one of the top destinations to visit during the monsoons. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Coorg, a place covered with the thick and dense forest of the natural flora and fauna, makes it a romantic destination during monsoon. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Coorg, with its dense forests rich in natural flora and fauna, is a romantic destination during monsoons and greets tourists to lakes, waterfalls, and coffee plantations. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Kodaikanal, also known as the ‘Princess of Hill Stations’, it is one of the best monsoon destinations in India. The place offers enchanting waterfalls, lakes and lush greenery and spectacular views of the ghats and hills. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Kodaikanal, also known as the ‘Princess of Hill Stations’, is one of the best monsoon destinations in India. The place has enchanting waterfalls, lakes, and a spectacular view of the ghats and hills. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Munnar is one of the ideal places to visit in monsoon in South India. The place is one of the favorite tourist destinations that has vast tea gardens, lush green hills, romantic atmosphere and pleasant climate. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Munnar is one of the ideal places to visit in South India during monsoons. The place is popular among tourists for its vast tea gardens, lush green hills, and romantic ambiance. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Unlike other cities, Udaipur during monsoon season stays pleasant and relatively less humid. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Unlike other cities, Udaipur during monsoon season stays pleasant and relatively less humid. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The scenic beauty in Ranikhet is surrounded by hills, lush green forests and is famous for majestic views of great Himalayan Ranges. The climate also stays pleasant during the season. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Cradled in hills, Ranikhet is a scenic beauty surrounded by the majestic Himalayan ranges and lush green forests. The place offers pleasant weather during this season. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Jog falls is a waterfall that consist of four distinct cascades – known locally as Raj, Rani, and Rocketa. The beauty of this waterfall gets enhanced by the lush green surroundings and is a very popular spot among travelers to drive to during the rainy season. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Jog falls is a waterfall that consist of four distinct cascades – known locally as Raj, Rani, Rover, and Rocketa. The beauty of this waterfall gets enhanced by the lush green surroundings and is a very popular spot among travelers to drive to during the rainy season. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #monsoon season #Slideshow #Travel #Travel destination #World News
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 07:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.