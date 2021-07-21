MARKET NEWS

5 smart ways to plan your post-vaccination vacation on a budget

The surge in post-vaccine vacations has made travelling more expensive. Both airfare and lodging rates have increased considerably over the past year in most parts of the world after experiencing a prolonged and unforeseen slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
July 21, 2021 / 09:29 PM IST
The surge in post-vaccine vacations has made travelling more expensive. Both airfare and lodging rates have increased considerably over the past year in most parts of the world after experiencing a prolonged and unforeseen slump due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Shutterstock)
At such times, leveraging airline and hotel credit cards can help cut down travel costs to some extent as they offer services such as free checked bags on flights, discounts on in-flight food and beverage purchases, complimentary lounge access, and hotel room upgrades. (Image: Shutterstock)
For travellers who are not loyal to renowned hotel chains, looking for deals being offered by online hotel booking websites on independent hotels would be the best option. Such hotels usually offer equivalent amenities at rates significantly cheaper than those of global hotel chains. (Image: Shutterstock)
Staying close to the heart of a city or near the tourist sites you would like to explore is a good idea. You will be able to save time and money (spent on travelling to tourist spots). Also, try to cover as many nearby sites as possible you can in one day to cut down on travel costs. (Image: Shutterstock)
Now, once you have reached your destination, you would naturally want to do some sightseeing, explore the place, nearby markets, etc. We would advise availing of public transport when walking is not feasible as car rental are bound to be high right now with the hospitality sector trying to recover from the pandemic’s impact. As for cab aggregator services, prices have shot up for these too as the number of drivers working for ride-sharing services has gone down due to the pandemic. (Image: Shutterstock)
Instead of spending on souvenirs and gifts for friends and family, buy local foods and snacks. You can just host a tasting once back from vacation instead of handing out the usual keychains or fridge magnets. (Image: Shutterstock)
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID-19 Vaccination #Slideshow #Travel #vacation
first published: Jul 21, 2021 09:12 pm

