Transman from Kerala gives birth to baby. See viral pregnancy pics

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

Moneycontrol News

A transgender couple from Kerala, whose pregnancy pictures had gone viral recently, announced the birth of their baby on Wednesday evening. (Image credit: @paval19/Instagram)Ziya Paval, 21, and Zahad, 23, were in the process of gender transition when they decided to have a baby, and Zahad gave birth on Wednesday. (Image credit: @paval19/Instagram)The couple had first considered adopting a baby but there were many legal hurdles, Onmanorama reported. Then, they decided to conceive. (Image credit: @paval19/Instagram)Doctors had removed Zahad's breasts but not the reproductive organs so it became possible for the couple to conceive. (Image credit: @paval19/Instagram)