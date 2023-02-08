Transman from Kerala gives birth to baby. See viral pregnancy pics

The couple said that their experience may be rare in the country because "no one else has called themselves a biological parent in the transgender community as far as we know".
A transgender couple from Kerala, whose pregnancy pictures had gone viral recently, announced the birth of their baby on Wednesday evening. (Image credit: @paval19/Instagram)
Ziya Paval, 21, and Zahad, 23, were in the process of gender transition when they decided to have a baby, and Zahad gave birth on Wednesday. (Image credit: @paval19/Instagram)
The couple had first considered adopting a baby but there were many legal hurdles, Onmanorama reported. Then, they decided to conceive. (Image credit: @paval19/Instagram)
Doctors had removed Zahad's breasts but not the reproductive organs so it became possible for the couple to conceive. (Image credit: @paval19/Instagram)