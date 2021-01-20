MARKET NEWS

Top-10 TV shows in 2020, as per Google searches

Here are the top-10 most searched TV shows globally in 2020.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 01:34 PM IST
The year 2020 was an incredibly-difficult year with extraordinary loss for so many families, new restrictions that none of us has ever had to live with before and great uncertainty. To pass time, there was growth seen in the streaming entertainment industry. Out of all of the shows, these are the top trending shows in Google searches in 2020. In fact, Netflix series accounted for nine out of the 10 most searched shows globally in 2020. Here is the list.
No. 10 | Show: Locke & Key | Genre: Fantasy (Image: Instagram/lockeandkeynetflix)
No. 9 | Show: Outer Banks | Genre: Teen Drama (Image: Netflix.com)
No. 8 | Show: The Queen’s Gambit | Genre: Social Issue Drama (Image: Netflix)
No. 7 | Show: Ozark | Genre: Crime/Thriller (Image: Netflix via AP)
No. 6 | Show: Emily in Paris | Genre: Romantic comedy (Image: Intsgram/@emilyinparis)
No. 5 | Show: Umbrella Academy | Genre: Sci-Fi (Image: Netflix.com)
No. 4 | Show: Cobra Kai | Genre: Drama (Image: Instagram/cobrakaiseries)
No. 3 | Show: Money Heist | Genre: Thriller (Image: @NetflixIndia)
No. 2 | Show: Big Brother Brasil | Genre: Reality show (Image: Instagram/@bbb)
No: 1 | Show: Tiger King | Genre: Documentary (Image: @Netlix)
TAGS: #Entertainment #Slideshow #trends
first published: Jan 20, 2021 01:34 pm

