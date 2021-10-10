MARKET NEWS

Top 10 business schools in Europe ranked by Bloomberg Businessweek: IMD takes the podium again

IMD once again topped the list of Europe’s best b-school in the latest ranking of European MBA programs by Bloomberg Businessweek. The top five ranked business schools in Europe come from five different countries. With four schools in the top 10 and six schools overall, the UK dominates the Bloomberg’s European MBA ranking. Bloomber rank schools based on four indexes that capture key elements of business school education: Compensation, Learning, Networking, and Entrepreneurship. For this year's Bloomberg US MBA ranking, a fifth index of diversity was added. For the first time, schools are providing data on race, ethnicity, and gender in their classes in a standardized. Let’s take a look at the top 10 best b-schools in Europe.

Moneycontrol News
October 10, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
Rank 10 | Manchester | Location: Manchester, United Kingdom (Image: Manchester.ac.uk)
Rank 9 | HEC Paris | Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France (Image: Wikimedia)
Rank 8 | Oxford | Location: Oxford, United Kingdom (Image: ox.ac.uk)
Rank 7 | Cambridge | Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 6 | IE | Location: Madrid, Spain (Image: IE)
Rank 5 | London Business School | Location: London, United Kingdom (Image: london.ac.uk)
Rank 4 | INSEAD | Location: Fontainebleau, France (Image: insead.edu)
Rank 3 | SDA Bocconi | Location: Milan, Italy (Image: sdabocconi.it)
Rank 2 | IESE Business School | Location: Barcelona, Spain (Image: IESE)
Rank 1 | IMD | Location: Lausanne, Switzerland (Image: Forbes)
