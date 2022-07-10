This week in pictures: Most stunning images from across the world

Associated Press

Wrestlers compete during the 661st annual Historic Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The festival is part of UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritages. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)A man marches in the Gay Pride parade in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, July 3, 2022.Astrid Cardona kisses her mother Ufemia Tomas, the mother of survivor Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomas, during an interview in Guatemala City, Monday, July 4, 2022. Yenifer is one of the survivors of the more than 50 migrants who were found dead inside a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas.Karyn Larson watches an air tanker drop retardant as the Electra Fire burns towards her home in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., Tuesday, July 5, 2022.Belarusian women in national costumes throw wreaths into the water the Berezina River on Ivan Kupala Day, an ancient night long celebration marking the Summer Solstice, the shortest night of the year, in Parichi village, some 200 km (125 miles) south of Parichi, Belarus, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.The pack rides during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 220 kilometers (136.7 miles) with start in Binche and finish in Longwy, France, Thursday, July 7, 2022.A man rows his boat in the Brahmaputra River on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam, Friday, July 8, 2022.